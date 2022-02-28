ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

BOLD Capital Group, LLC Joins with Metameet and pax.world, a Metaverse Platform, as Advisor, Backer, and Board Member

 2 days ago

BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD), an investment and advisory firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, announced its role as Advisor and financial backer to Metameet, a Zurich, Switzerland based company which developed pax.world, an interactive, open, gamified metaverse platform that is accessible on mobile, desktop, and virtual reality devices. pax.world is...

