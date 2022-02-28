BOLD Capital Group, LLC Joins with Metameet and pax.world, a Metaverse Platform, as Advisor, Backer, and Board Member

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round. The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London. ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 DAYS AGO