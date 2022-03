Captain Roman Josi scored the go-ahead goal with 1:22 remaining in the third period, propelling the host Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Josi followed a four-assist performance in Nashville's 8-0 romp at San Jose on Saturday by scoring his 15th goal of the season. The defenseman's blast from the point sailed past Jake Oettinger (29 saves) to send the Predators to their fourth win in the past six games.

