Metro file photo eyestrain, computer work, budgets

Adaptive Home Value improves insight into a home's value by incorporating home management into the valuation model. BOSTON, Mass., March 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced the availability of its Adaptive Home Value™ tool. The tool paints a more accurate picture of a home’s value by taking into consideration property-specific details that other automated valuation models (AVMs) fail to consider, such as regular maintenance and upkeep, projects and renovations, and updates to the major systems and appliances of the home.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO