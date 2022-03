A man from Michigan could be charged with 39 separate crimes after he was arrested during a routine traffic stop last week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office says in release from Monday that a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation. It happened on Friday evening, February 25 just after 8:30 p.m. in an area of Balk Rd. in Sherman Township. They did not specify what the violation was but quickly learned that the 40-year-old man from Sturgis driving the vehicle did not have a valid license.

