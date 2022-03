For decades, as Mark Strobin roamed the country while working for the National Weather Service, he kept an eye on Rutgers basketball from afar. But for 40 years, while living in Montana, Washington state, California, Texas and New Mexico, he never witnessed the Scarlet Knights play in person. The last time he saw his alma mater in the flesh, he was a graduate student working as an usher at the RAC during Roy Hinson’s junior year. It was 1982.

