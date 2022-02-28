Ohio State still can’t handle the loss to Michigan

If going from bellowing about how good certain position groups were before getting exposed by Michigan to firing the coaches in charge of said positions wasn’t enough, Ohio State is still showing it cannot handle the aftermath of the 2021 iteration of The Game.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made some innocuous remarks recently, noting that the Wolverines, having taken down the Buckeyes, plan to keep that momentum going:

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning — that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now. … So we’re going to keep that going.”

Apparently, acknowledging the lack of previous success and success this past year with the confidence that Michigan will not bow down in the future is too much for the Buckeyes to handle.

Less than 24 hours after the article with McCarthy’s remarks came out, Ohio State is already plastering it inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, proving once again how much Michigan is inside its head as well as how soft the program is.

The added fun part is the continued insistence of OSU fans that Michigan loses its entire roster from 2021 (it did have sizable defensive attrition, but close to none on offense). Should the Wolverines manage to win in Columbus in 2022, the Buckeye implosion would be absolutely glorious to those who bleed maize and blue.