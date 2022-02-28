ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ohio State still can’t handle the loss to Michigan

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rtlu0_0eRTlmPU00

If going from bellowing about how good certain position groups were before getting exposed by Michigan to firing the coaches in charge of said positions wasn’t enough, Ohio State is still showing it cannot handle the aftermath of the 2021 iteration of The Game.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made some innocuous remarks recently, noting that the Wolverines, having taken down the Buckeyes, plan to keep that momentum going:

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning — that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now. … So we’re going to keep that going.”

Apparently, acknowledging the lack of previous success and success this past year with the confidence that Michigan will not bow down in the future is too much for the Buckeyes to handle.

Less than 24 hours after the article with McCarthy’s remarks came out, Ohio State is already plastering it inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, proving once again how much Michigan is inside its head as well as how soft the program is.

The added fun part is the continued insistence of OSU fans that Michigan loses its entire roster from 2021 (it did have sizable defensive attrition, but close to none on offense). Should the Wolverines manage to win in Columbus in 2022, the Buckeye implosion would be absolutely glorious to those who bleed maize and blue.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M bullpen can't hold lead in loss to Wichita State

FRISCO, Texas – Texas A&M was looking to finish on top of the field for the round-robin Frisco College Baseball Classic with a win over Wichita State in the final on Sunday. The Shockers came into the game undefeated on the weekend but the Aggies jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The bullpen gave up the lead late, though and Wichita State came out with the victory, 6-5. The Maroon and White finish the tournament with 1-2 record after dropping a game to Washington State on Friday and then beating Iowa on Saturday.
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

Summer vacation: Michigan football 'can't wait' for trip around state

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh interrupted an answer about spring practice to preview his and the Michigan football team’s summer travel. “Did you hear about our trip?” the Wolverines’ football coach asked the crowd of reporters gathered for a press conference at Schembechler Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq Lawson trying to 'come back home' with Bills

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is not beating around the bush. Ahead of their season finale against the Bills, the New York Jets released Lawson. A former first-round pick by Buffalo in 2016, Lawson eventually left the Bills via free agency. Originally signing with the Miami Dolphins, Lawson has since been traded to the Houston Texans and then the Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Game#Wolverines#Buckeyes#Teeraaw#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL continues to make MLB look silly and irrelevant

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Today is March 9th and in any other year we’d spend the day by checking out some spring training games on TV while getting ready for the start of another baseball season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy