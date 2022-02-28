ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Sharon Boos Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago

Sharon Kay Boos, the daughter of Ralph Edward and Edna Ethel (Armstrong) Hensley, was born May 31, 1945, near Griswold, IA. Sharon died February 27, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 76 years, 8 months, and 27 days.

Sharon graduated from Griswold High School. On September 5, 1965, she was united in marriage to Cecil Boos. She attended school at Clarinda Community College, where she received her LPN training. Sharon worked as an LPN at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Medical Surgical and the Outpatient Clinic. She retired in 2021.

Sharon was a member of the Griswold Central Church of Christ. She enjoyed researching family history, scrapbooking for her grandchildren, cooking, baking, and helping with 4-H.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather Verl Rothe; her son Mitchell; her granddaughter Kayleen Amos; her stepson Lonnie Boos and wife Nancy; her niece Michelle Hensley; her in laws; and her aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her daughters Patrice “Patti” Amos and husband Jeff of Griswold, IA and Katina “Kati” Williams and husband Troy of Millard, NE; her step children: Dan Boos and wife Shirley of Persia, IA, Dave Boos and wife Becky of Council Bluffs, IA, and Linda Teater and husband Cecil of Centennial, CO; her grandchildren Maggi and husband Nolan, Kasi, and Marie Amos, and Kelsey and Tate Williams; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brother Burdell Hensley and wife Charlotte; her niece Lori Lunsford; and nephews, Rob and Rick Hensley. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5-7 PM, at the Griswold Central Church of Christ. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.

Comments / 0

