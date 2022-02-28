Looks at locks

Neal Crabtree was laid off from his position working on the Keystone XL pipeline. He’s now warning that the U.S. is in for "deep trouble" if President Biden’s energy policies continue to inhibit pipeline construction. President Biden’s move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis again Tuesday called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax as President Biden moves to ban the importation of Russian oil and gas – something several of Colorado’s members of Congress had called for.
March 9 (UPI) -- House lawmakers asked the Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate online retail giant Amazon, saying that they believe some laws were broken when the company was testifying in Congress about its competition practices. In a letter to the department, the House judiciary committee said that it's...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday said the American people stand to benefit from having more electric vehicles on the road but failed to elaborate on how they could become more affordable at a time when gas prices nationwide were hitting record levels. Buttigieg spoke during a press conference unveiling...
Comments / 0