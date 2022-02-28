ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Australian Jewish lawmaker targeted with antisemitic graffiti

Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA campaign poster for a Jewish parliamentary member in Australia was defaced with a swastika and other graffiti last week. The poster for Josh Burns, a Labor Party MP, was placed in a bus shelter in Victoria. In...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

For many Jews, Ukraine brings up memories of pogroms, antisemitism and Nazi collaboration. But Jewish life in Ukraine is no longer what it was.

As soon as a projectile hit Kyiv’s main radio and television tower, a short walk from the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center nearby, on Tuesday, Jews worldwide reflexively shuddered. It is unclear whether the Russians targeted the memorial center. More likely, they were interested in knocking Kyiv’s television stations...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Burns
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Mr Burns#Australian#Jewish#Swastika#Labor Party#J Wire#Anti Semitic#Jns Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Australia
The Independent

Russia ‘built itself a trap’ in Ukraine and are ‘getting desperate’, Ben Wallace says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “way off timetable” with the the indiscriminate shelling of civilians showing the military becoming increasingly “desperate”, Ben Wallace has claimed.Insisting the Kremlin had “built itself a trap” by waging a war and uniting the international community against Russia, Mr Wallace stressed the country’s military were facing “real logistic problems”. “It’s not going particularly well for the Russians — it’s day 13. Way off their timetable,” the defence secretary told Sky News in the latest update on the situation.“There were reports overnight of Ukrainian special forces destroying over 20 helicopters on the ground and I...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy