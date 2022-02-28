ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fat Tuesday Jambalaya Recipe: A Cajun Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya Recipe That's Mardi Gras Worthy

By 1580 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While most of the parades went on over the weekend, Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is officially tomorrow, March 1, 2022. And you don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate!. Bring Mardi Gras home by making this easy sausage and shrimp jambalaya recipe. This delicious jambalaya recipe is poppin'...

30seconds.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Favorite Tuna Salad Is Now My Favorite Too

If it’s Martha’s favorite, then I simply have to try it. End of story. When I saw the ingredient list for this tuna salad and noticed that she incorporates chopped apples and fresh basil, she had my full attention. Apples and basil in a tuna salad? In this economy? I was intrigued by this flavor combo, so I cracked open a couple cans of tuna and did what any tuna salad lover would do — tried it out for myself ASAP.
RECIPES
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Smothered Cabbage and Potatoes

As soon as the weather drops below a certain temperature, it’s hard for me to muster up any excitement about cold dishes. Instead, I instinctively start craving foods that warm me up inside. Smothered cabbage and potatoes does just that. This Southern classic celebrates two of winter’s staple vegetables...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie recipe still looks irresistible.
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click10.com

Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM. 3451 NE 1ST AVENUE. MIDTOWN MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sausage#Jambalaya#Food Drink#Cajun Sausage Shrimp#American#Mobile Inc
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

How Long Do Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Eggs are one of the best foods to keep in the refrigerator for convenient meals and snacks, thanks to their versatility and affordable price. Even so, sometimes you find yourself with more eggs than you can eat before the date on the carton. Do you toss them out? You don't have to.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy