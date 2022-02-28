ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State ‘Reviewing’ Latest Masking Guidelines from CDC

State College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is considering making changes to its campus masking policies to reflect new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a university release this weekend. On Friday, the CDC made changes to its community level metrics, which now factor COVID-19 hospitalizations, local hospital capacities...

www.statecollege.com

