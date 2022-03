Cynthia Bailey poked a little fun at her past marriage to Peter Thomas during her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the March 2 episode of WWHL, host Andy Cohen posed several admittedly "shady questions" to Cynthia and her fellow guest, Noella Bergener, which you can check out in the above clip. For Cynthia, that included one query about her ex-husband, Peter, who she divorced in 2017. "What is one thing you miss about being married to Peter Thomas?" Andy asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who replied, "Um, the food at Bar One."

