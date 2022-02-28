ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ozark’ Teases Another Big Death Is Coming

By Chase Thomas
 9 days ago
There are only seven episodes remaining for the final season of “Ozark”. Just seven episodes to wrap up everything with the Byrdes and Ruth Langmore. With the new trailer released last week, we now know when those final episodes will be released on Netflix: April 24. However, the trailer does tease the future of Ruth Langmore, specifically, and it looks as though she is going to war with Javi over his actions at the end of Season 4: Part 1. However, “Ozark” also teases another big death that might be coming.

Agent Maya Miller is a complicated figure. The FBI in the program is also a complicated thing. Fans have wondered for four seasons why the FBI has sat on Marty Byrde and the Byrde family. They have known what Marty is up to and who he works for. Still, the FBI has not played a pivotal role in shifting the direction of the program. Well, Agent Miller changed all of that when she went rogue in the finale of Season 4: Part 1.

Now, Agent Miller put herself in the crosshairs. She made a very critical decision in arresting Omar Novarro and upending the deal he made with the FBI. Now, Javi sits atop of the drug cartel and might have his eyes set on Agent Miller for arresting his uncle. It is a tumultuous situation for Agent Miller, with a newborn at home, and her mother’s concern at the end of the season over her actions don’t bode well for the future of the character. Plus, the Byrdes are no longer expected to have a clean exit out of the cartel because of this change in leadership.

Javi on ‘Ozark’

Javi’s going to be a critical player in the final seven episodes. Whatever happens with Ruth, Byrdes and Agent Miller will also be linked to what happens with the drug cartel leader.

Alfonso Herrera told Vulture, “There are elements that give Javier a very dark and obscure energy. But on the other hand, I saw in the script some element that, from my point of view, needed to be underlined so there could be a balance. Javier wants to transform his family business into an enterprise, into something bigger. But on the other hand, he also is a guy who likes to enjoy the present. He enjoys these little things like a glass of wine. He likes to have a good conversation. When he sits down and when he has a meal, he really likes to connect with the people at the table. There is a balance, so that we can position ourselves far away from the cartoon or the cliché.”

You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.

