The San Andreas fault extends through California and if this fault line breaks, there would be a disastrous impact that could claim many lives, according to a study. This continental transform fault is about 800 miles long and runs deep under some of California's most populated areas, such as Daly City, Desert Hot Springs, Frazier Park, and Palmdale, threatening to bring earthquake as two tectonic plates slowly grind against each other.

SAN ANDREAS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO