"Twenties," the third single from Ghost's forthcoming new album, Impera, has just been released. The track is one that mastermind Tobias Forge had described in an interview with Kerrang! as, "Slayer meets some sort of Missy Elliott thing." Fans can hash out that debate on their own, but what can be said in absolute terms is that the Ghost visionary has again widened the parameter's of the bands sound with a nervous energy in play — doom-laden and teetering between orchestral bombast and spooky minimalism.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO