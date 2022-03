Pokemon Journeys will soon be crossing over its milestone 100th episode in its run in Japan, and has shared the first-look at the big entry with a promo for the next episode! The newest iteration of the series has been following Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh as they explore through every region introduced the franchise thus far, and it's sparked some surprising new kinds of challengers and rivals. Ash's big rival for this series is actually the champion of the Galar region, and top competitor in the World Coronation Series, Leon, and the two of them have grown close over the series so far.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO