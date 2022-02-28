ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Show

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

When it comes to wholesome entertainment, there's nothing quite like a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report musical number to lift everyone's spirits. And if you think your child is over the moon when they meet Elsa or Ariel IRL during a frolic through the park, you might want to hold them tight when you bring them to see the return of this long-beloved show, because they might just have a full ecstatic meltdown (then hopefully after that, a very long nap).

If you're a regular at Walt Disney World, you may know it as Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire, the daily castle show that started in 2016. Featuring characters from "The Princess and the Frog," "Rapunzel," and "Frozen," as well as Mickey and Minnie to head up the show, the beloved performance is a staple for those spending their afternoons at the park (not to mention a good chance to sit down for a little while).

That said, Covid made it quite dangerous for performers to gather together on stage, so Disney pressed pause on the event in March 2020. Even after the park reopened a few months later in July, it took a careful approach, reducing max capacity and requiring masks and temperature checks. And since Disney also chose to hold off on many of its live events, Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire remained on pause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb21K_0eRTINmm00
Famous faces gathered for Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire. Disney

An Old Disney Fan Favorite Event Gets a New Name

In November 2021, Disney declared that Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire would be making a proud return in 2022 to coincide with the park's 50th-anniversary celebration. But in typical Disney fashion, the performance has been spruced up a bit for its comeback.

The new name for the musical event is Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire, which is a change most people won't care much about (although Disney must think so if it went to the trouble of the change). But the show will also present a revamped finale featuring a brand new song called "Where the Magic Feels Like Home" (and if you need to memorize that so you can sing along during your next visit, here you go).

If you'd like to catch the new show, you have a lot of opportunities. The first performance is at 12:15 pm, with subsequent shows at 1:30 pm, 2:45 pm, 4:35 pm, and 6:10 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gImpe_0eRTINmm00
Mickey leads the celebration during Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire. Disney

What Else is New at Walt Disney World?

Disney knows that people are feeling more comfortable than ever about coming back to its parks, so of course, it has more than a new song for its big castle show on offer.

The park's Genie+ program has drawn some negative press since it debuted late last year, and Disney knows it. To offset that, Space Mountain, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and Frozen Ever After have all been added to the Genie+ offerings. Previously guests would have had to purchase the Lightning Lane upcharge to experience these three attractions.

This week also brings the launch of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure, which is an insanely immersive-looking two-day adventure that includes boarding the brand new Halcyon starcruiser, exploring the bridge, and wielding a lightsaber. In short, it's any Star Wars fan's wildest fantasy. But since it's sold out through July, you'll have to wait a few more months until you can go explore it yourself.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure is closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Characters#Walt Disney World#Royal Friendship Faire
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Woman Shows How Her Poshmark Order Came Shipped in a Clear Ziploc Bag in Viral TikTok

Human beings have an infinite capacity for adaptability and resourcefulness. Prisoners in confined spaces use plastic bags filled with water in order to get super jacked/ripped. Charlie Chaplin was able to make a hilarious scene without words in pretty much any situation to find the comedy in it. MTV took a bunch of mumbling Southern California teens and convinced viewers at home they were documenting a reality TV show and not a poorly scripted drama that's about as entertaining as a root canal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Fun Way Disney World Has 'Vandalized' Epcot For Its 50th Anniversary

Theme parks are always evolving and changing and while that sometimes means losing things that fans love, it also means that there’s always something new to see somewhere. Epcot, with its rotating festivals, is an always changing theme park. And with the resort’s 50th anniversary currently ongoing there will be even more new things to see. But one item that has recently popped up is especially cool, and it’s the sort of thing you might miss if you don’t know where to look. As Disney has “vandalized” part of the railroad in the Germany pavilion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Big Problem

Long weekends have traditionally been very popular times for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Florida theme parks. People have an extra day and that makes Disney World an attractive destination, not just for travelers but also for locals who hold annual passes. Add in that some...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy