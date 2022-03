The dual protagonists of "My Brilliant Friend," the HBO adaptation of Elena Ferrante's celebrated novel series, were born to escape. Blessed with intelligence and aspiration, childhood friends Lila (Gaia Girace) and Lenu (Margherita Mazzucco) grew up on the outskirts of a war-torn Naples in the 1950s, besieged by poverty and violence. The latter, especially, was terrifyingly relentless: in stores, from rapacious gangsters; on the streets, from inflamed militants on the left and the right; and in the home, from angry husbands and fathers.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO