Just 5 months shy of being 2 years since they were last open. Market Basket on Nelson Road will have its official re-Grand Opening tomorrow (March 2nd), and the entire community is invited to get back to the best deals and savings in town. As all of the strong citizens and businesses are trying to get back to some type of normalcy, it is great to see that the Hurricanes didn't stop many from wanting to return and create a livelihood for many in the city.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO