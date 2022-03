No, despite what you see on the Internet, Kentucky’s teacher pension fund did not just lose $13 million in Russian bank stock. Late Thursday night, social media exploded with news that the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky was the second-largest institutional shareholder in Russia’s Sberbank, which saw its shares fall 95 percent this week as the bank announced it is leaving the European market amid the chaos caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

