Elden Ring Keepsakes are a key part of character creation that give your Tarnished hero a small boost from a little magical item. Keepsakes all do different things to help you out in the early game, so your choice can affect how you’ll progress. Some will boost your health, others will enhance your flasks, and some give you little assists for combat, but if you’re so inclined, you don’t even have to have one. Here’s what you need to know about Elden Ring Keepsakes and which ones are best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO