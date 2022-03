Bandai Namco and FromSoftware said recently that they'd be looking into performance issues affecting Elden Ring, and not long after that commitment, those on the PC platform have already gotten another update. This one is Patch 1.02.1, and it comes with a couple of different fixes for that platform that should help make for a smoother experience. It doesn't address all of the issues players have voiced concerns about, however, so expect to see more updates in the future.

