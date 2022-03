On Sunday, March 6th, the selections were announced for the NCAA Women's Ice Hockey tournament, and UMD made it!. UMD ended their season ranked in the top 10 in the USCHO poll, which usually means they will make it. The most important way to see if a team will make it is the Pairwise Rankings. and on that poll, UMD finished in the Number 8 spot, which is even better.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO