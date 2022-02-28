Metro file photo eyestrain, computer work, budgets

Poor communication and incident management have caused problems for Metro during past emergencies and a new audit from the Metrorail Safety Commission demands changes. The 74-page report released Tuesday says the transit agency has improved on some emergency preparedness issues after a 2015 incident when a train filled with smoke and caused the death of one woman and sickened dozens of others, but that it still has work to do.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO