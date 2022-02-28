Metro file photo eyestrain, computer work, budgets

LCHS Business Computer Application classes have started working toward their Microsoft Office Specialist Certification. In this program students will learn essential tasks in Microsoft Office productivity applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). At the end of the course students who successfully complete the learning modules can take a national certification exam. These students are making the extra effort to become certified in an area that will transform their academic performance, prepare them for the demands of college, and open doors to career opportunities.
Comments / 0