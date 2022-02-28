Metro file photo eyestrain, computer work, budgets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro file photo

By Metro
Cover picture for the articleWorkplace hazards are a part of life for people in various...

DCist

Metrorail Safety Commission Says Metro Has Work To Do In Responding To Emergencies

Poor communication and incident management have caused problems for Metro during past emergencies and a new audit from the Metrorail Safety Commission demands changes. The 74-page report released Tuesday says the transit agency has improved on some emergency preparedness issues after a 2015 incident when a train filled with smoke and caused the death of one woman and sickened dozens of others, but that it still has work to do.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Business Computer Application working toward their Microsoft Office Specialist Certification

LCHS Business Computer Application classes have started working toward their Microsoft Office Specialist Certification. In this program students will learn essential tasks in Microsoft Office productivity applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). At the end of the course students who successfully complete the learning modules can take a national certification exam. These students are making the extra effort to become certified in an area that will transform their academic performance, prepare them for the demands of college, and open doors to career opportunities.
COMPUTERS
94.5 PST

Bell Works owner wants kids to stop trashing the NJ metro-burb

HOLMDEL — The sophisticated setting of Bell Works has been dealing with damage by unattended teenagers, according to its owner in a new report, to the point where the facility is thinking about restrictions. Somerset Development President Ralph Zucker said in an interview with Patch that the expensive lounge...
HOLMDEL, NJ
KTVL

Amy's Kitchen employee's file complaints about working conditions

Ashland, Ore. — Amy’s Kitchen workers in Santa Rosa, California have filed multiple complaints demonstrating OSHA violations. Workers of Amy’s Kitchen have joined Teamsters, a labor union, in order to have their demands of safer working conditions, better health coverage, and a livable wage met. “Amy’s Kitchen...
SANTA ROSA, CA
WTOP

Metro announces shutdowns for Yellow Line work, Potomac Yard station

Metro has set a date for the months-long closing of the Yellow Line crossing over the Potomac River and of a service shutdown south of Reagan National Airport. In a statement Tuesday, Metro said the Yellow Line bridge over the river would be closed Sept. 10 for seven to eight months. They’ll also repair the steel-lined tunnels between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations.
WASHINGTON, DC

