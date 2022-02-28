ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No Russian 'muscle movements' after Putin's nuclear readiness alert, U.S. says

By Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrW0A_0eRTErOi00

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States still has not seen any "muscle movements" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

But some former U.S. officials and experts caution that it would be a mistake to write off Putin's remarks as bluster, given the risk that Putin could decide to escalate to using nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the war in Ukraine or if the war spills over into NATO.

Russia's defense ministry on Monday said its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on "enhanced" combat duty, in line with an order the previous day from Putin. read more

The phrase special, or enhanced, combat duty appears to have stumped the Pentagon.

"It's not a term of art in what we understand to be Russian (nuclear) doctrine," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "So that's why we're analyzing it and reviewing it to try to understand what exactly it means."

Leaders of the U.S. military, which built much of its intelligence collection architecture to spy on the Soviet Union, were not aware of Putin's decision until he made it publicly and, so far, there have not been big movements of weapons or forces to demonstrate what it means, the U.S. official said.

"I don't believe we've seen anything specific as a result of the direction that he gave, at least not yet, in terms of appreciable or noticeable muscle movements," the official said.

The United States closely monitors everything from Russian nuclear storage facilities to deployments of nuclear-capable bombers, missile forces and submarines.

The White House said it saw "no reason to change" its nuclear alert levels at this time, and President Joe Biden assured Americans that they should not fear nuclear war.

The United States and Russia account for more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons, but only a fraction of them are deployed, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," has failed to achieve any obvious objectives five days after launching its invasion, with no cities under Russian control, no Russian dominance of airspace, and some Russian troops running out of fuel and supplies.

Putin is also confronting a wave of unprecedented economic and diplomatic isolation from the West, which is channeling hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine's military to fight Russian forces.

BACKED INTO A CORNER

Jon Wolfsthal, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama on arms control, said the United States had long been concerned about Russia's nuclear weapons.

"We have to be very careful about what we do and don't do when you have one country that is backed into a corner, has nuclear weapons and is actually talking about their possible use," said Wolfsthal, currently with Global Zero, which advocates eliminating nuclear arms.

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow and fierce Putin critic, wrote that it would be a mistake to dismiss Putin's message on nuclear arms.

"The people who know Putin the best -- people I know in Russia -- are worried about his recent nuclear statement. The people who know him the least are saying it's cheap talk," he wrote on Twitter.

A 2020 Russian revision to its nuclear doctrine suggested it might launch a nuclear response during a broader range of circumstances, including attacks on nuclear command and control, CRS, a nonpartisan research arm of Congress said in a report.

Robert Soofer, a former Pentagon nuclear policy adviser during the Trump administration, played down the risk that Russia would use nuclear weapons to address battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

"The only way this is going to become a problem is if the war spills over into NATO," said Soofer, now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), suggested Putin's threats should be taken seriously.

"People who say he is bluffing have only their gut feeling to rely upon. Whereas those who say he isn't bluffing can draw on a rich trove of circumstantial evidence," Heisbourg said.

"Because as far as Ukraine goes, he has not been bluffing. He doesn't do bluffing. He has been upfront in terms of what he wants."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; additional reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mary Milliken, Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 54

g e
3d ago

they are doing this only because of the weak administration in America...had it been under the previous administration this wouldn't of happened

Reply(15)
38
John Doe
3d ago

As much as we are the United States, this has become a chest field, Korea, China, and Russia Got Nukes. The conflict has to be played well because I know for a fact Putin doesn't care no more.

Reply(2)
5
Terry Veasey
2d ago

let's put boots on the ground.lets help these people.they have proventhere right to be in NATO

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Oversees Nuclear Drills, U.S. Says Russian Forces 'Poised To Strike' Ukraine

Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being "poised to strike". With Western fears of war rising, the White House said U.S President Joe Biden's national security team told him they still...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Michael Mcfaul
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Nuclear Weapon#Russian#Nato#Pentagon#The White House#Americans
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy