ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb Plans to House 100K Ukrainian Refugees

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIbzI_0eRT8TaB00

As Ukrainian and Russian forces wage war across the European nation, hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled the fighting. Ukrainians have crossed into sympathizing countries including Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. Now, to aid displaced Ukrainians, home rental company Airbnb announced Monday it would provide shelter for up to 100,000 fleeing refugees.

As per the New York Post, the Russian invasion has left Ukraine with more than 500,000 refugees. Further, the bombardment of cities like Kyiv has resulted in the regretful deaths of Ukrainiancivilians.

To combat some of the worst effects, Airbnb.org, a nonprofit associated with the rental company, plans to work with resettlement agencies and other groups to aid the refugees. Shelter for the displaced Ukrainians will see funding through the company itself. That’s in addition to independent donors “and the generosity of Hosts through Airbnb.org.”

Airbnb wrote on Monday, “While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including providing longer stays.”

Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, has offered assistance to European nations taking the brunt of refugee populations. Several include, as mentioned, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. He also urged that people in Ukraine’s neighboring countries, such as Moldova, consider opening their homes to displaced individuals.

Of Airbnb’s effort to house Ukraine’s refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said, “The governments and people of th[e]se countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways.”

Fellow Refugee Reunites Mother with Kids at Hungarian Border

The refugee crisis in and of itself is heartbreaking. However, the displacement of Ukrainian citizens has had even more drastic effects on the nation’s families. As hordes of refugees flooded the Hungarian border Saturday, a desperate father sent his children with a kind stranger to reunite with their mother.

Amid the conflict, Ukrainian men, aged 18 to 60, have been restricted from leaving Ukraine. And so, when the dad intent on getting his children to safety was stopped at the border, he resigned to sending them, along with their passports, into the neighboring country with a total stranger.

Before crossing the border, the children’s father handed the woman, 58-year-old Natalia Ableyeva, their passports. He also gave her. their mother’s phone number before watching the young boy and girl leave.

Ableyeva said of the momentous experience, “Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over.”

From there, the little trio occupied a tent set up for fleeing Ukrainians. There, the children waited for their mother to arrive.

Images, found within the New York Post‘s article, show the relieved mom, Anna Semyuk, in tears. She kneels in several of the images, graciously embracing her children. Another photo shows Semyuk and Ableyeva hugging after the kind stranger reunited the children with their mother.

Semyuk said, after seeing her kids, “All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#United Nations#Airbnb Plans#House#K Ukrainian#Russian#European#Ukrainians#The New York Post#Ukrainiancivilians#Airbnb Org#Un#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy