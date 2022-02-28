Airbnb Plans to House 100K Ukrainian Refugees

As Ukrainian and Russian forces wage war across the European nation, hundreds of thousands of refugees have fled the fighting. Ukrainians have crossed into sympathizing countries including Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. Now, to aid displaced Ukrainians, home rental company Airbnb announced Monday it would provide shelter for up to 100,000 fleeing refugees.

As per the New York Post, the Russian invasion has left Ukraine with more than 500,000 refugees. Further, the bombardment of cities like Kyiv has resulted in the regretful deaths of Ukrainiancivilians.

To combat some of the worst effects, Airbnb.org, a nonprofit associated with the rental company, plans to work with resettlement agencies and other groups to aid the refugees. Shelter for the displaced Ukrainians will see funding through the company itself. That’s in addition to independent donors “and the generosity of Hosts through Airbnb.org.”

Airbnb wrote on Monday, “While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including providing longer stays.”

Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO, has offered assistance to European nations taking the brunt of refugee populations. Several include, as mentioned, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. He also urged that people in Ukraine’s neighboring countries, such as Moldova, consider opening their homes to displaced individuals.

Of Airbnb’s effort to house Ukraine’s refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said, “The governments and people of th[e]se countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways.”

Fellow Refugee Reunites Mother with Kids at Hungarian Border

The refugee crisis in and of itself is heartbreaking. However, the displacement of Ukrainian citizens has had even more drastic effects on the nation’s families. As hordes of refugees flooded the Hungarian border Saturday, a desperate father sent his children with a kind stranger to reunite with their mother.

Amid the conflict, Ukrainian men, aged 18 to 60, have been restricted from leaving Ukraine. And so, when the dad intent on getting his children to safety was stopped at the border, he resigned to sending them, along with their passports, into the neighboring country with a total stranger.

Before crossing the border, the children’s father handed the woman, 58-year-old Natalia Ableyeva, their passports. He also gave her. their mother’s phone number before watching the young boy and girl leave.

Ableyeva said of the momentous experience, “Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over.”

From there, the little trio occupied a tent set up for fleeing Ukrainians. There, the children waited for their mother to arrive.

Images, found within the New York Post‘s article, show the relieved mom, Anna Semyuk, in tears. She kneels in several of the images, graciously embracing her children. Another photo shows Semyuk and Ableyeva hugging after the kind stranger reunited the children with their mother.

Semyuk said, after seeing her kids, “All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright.”