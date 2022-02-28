ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target Offers Up To $24 an Hour To Entice Workers Amid Worker Shortage

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sm1DT_0eRT8MeK00

Retail giant Target will try combatting staffing shortages in markets with the fiercest competition by implementing higher salaries. Workers in retail and distribution markets like New York City, for instance, could see starting salaries up to $24 per hour.

Currently, Target pays $15 per hour nationwide as a baseline minimum wage. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said the $24 per hour represents the high-end of a pay range in specific markets only. Not all workers should expect $24 per hour, even in competitive markets.

The new wage range is part of Target’s plan to spend an additional $300 million on its workforce. Another major point of their employee plan is broader, quicker access to healthcare for workers.

“The market has changed,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said regarding a minimum wage workforce. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

Target established a leading position by universally bumping up minimum wages to $15 per hour in 2017; but now, facing staff shortages and a gig economy, many rival employers of Target bumped their salaries up, too.

The store employs roughly 350,000 employees across 1,900 stores in the United States. Interestingly enough, they noted that the turnover rate among its employees is now actually lower than before the pandemic. They also said that they were able to exceed their goal of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers in stores; as well as hiring 30,000 in their supply chain network during the holiday season. Therefore, the shift in wages really reflects a specific market need, more so than a broad measure meant to bandage up a fundamental wound.

When asked which markets, specifically, would receive the highest wages, Target declined to say, but said the company is still doing its due diligence to research the markets.

Target and other companies may be raising salaries, but prices are rising, too

Some competitor companies (competitors for talent, not necessarily market share) have actually surpassed Target’s ambitious $15 per hour universal starting wage. Best Buy matched the $15, while Costco raised its minimum hourly wages for workers from $16 to $17 last fall. Amazon’s starting wage is $15 per hour, but their nationwide average starting wage for jobs in transportation and fulfillment is $18 per hour.

Many retailers say they’re struggling to find workers, so Target’s ambitions have more to do with survival than plain goodwill. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with revenues between $500 million to $20 billion, 96 percent said they’re having trouble finding in-store employees. About 88 percent said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers, as well.

In January, average pay for retail workers jumped 7.1 percent from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour, which was faster than pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, rising inflation ate away most of those increases, with consumer prices rising 7.5 percent in the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Consumer Prices#Target
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Ditching Los Angeles Over State Taxes

It’s a move that no one was really expecting. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced they are uprooting from Los Angeles over taxes. During a recent interview with the Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed the news and said that he and Sharon are heading back to their home, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Much Do Parker Schnabel’s Employees Make?

When folks watch Gold Rush there is a lot about Parker Schnabel, but what about his employees? How much do they make?. It can be easy to just think about the main characters of the show. They are usually the bosses like Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and more. Then there is the inner circle of employees that is featured in every episode. For Parker, that is usually his operator Mitch Blaschke. For someone like Beets, it’s his whole family that is featured.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Fast Food Chains Face Growing Pressure to Halt Operations in Russia

Nine days have passed since Putin authorized his nation’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In that time, countless well-known companies and brands have pulled out of Russia in an effort to cripple its economy. International sanctions span famous brands like Apple, oil companies such as Exxon Mobile, and American automakers like Ford and GM. Now though, as the sanctions continue, popular fast-food chains face growing pressure to halt their operations across Russia.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy