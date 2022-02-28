ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Trigon Ships First Copper Concentrates From The Kombat Mine

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces the first shipments of copper concentrate. The first truck load was delivered from the mine to IXM warehouses in Walvis Bay, Namibia, late last week. The truckload contained 31 dry metric tonnes of...

Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Asia Broadband rallies on acquiring high-grade zodiac gold mine project in Mexico

Asia Broadband (OTCPK:AABB +2.3%) signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Zodiac Gold Mine Project in Buen Pais, Mexico. The total purchase price of the property was $700K and the company has the option to acquire two additional Zodiac concessions. Along with the property acquisition...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
Phys.org

350-year-old remains found in a Stone Age site in Portugal

An African man who lived just 350 years ago was buried in a prehistoric shell midden in Amoreira in Portugal. This was very surprising because Amoreira and other midden sites in the Muge region are well known by archaeologists for the cemeteries of the last hunter-gatherers living in the area 8,000 years ago. To investigate this burial researchers from Uppsala University and Universidade de Lisboa combined biomolecular archaeology, ancient DNA, and historical records.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Reuters

Telecom Italia weighs sale of INWIT stake as workers stage strike

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is considering selling its stake in mobile tower group INWIT to French investment fund Ardian as part of its efforts to shore up its finances, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday. Under such a potential deal, debt-laden TIM could raise 1.3 billion...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Toyota shuts down all Japanese production after supplier is hacked

The world's largest automaker is suspending production at a third of its factories, according to Reuters. Toyota says it will temporarily stop making cars at its Japanese factories after one of its suppliers was hacked. The supplier in question is called Kojima Industries, which makes composite and plastic parts for...
BUSINESS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Ormoc City, Leyte declared African swine fever free

The Local Government Unit of Ormoc City is now free of African Swine Fever (ASF). This was formally declared on February 18, 2022 by the Local Chief Executive, Honorable Richard I. Gomez. The Local Government Unit of Ormoc City is the first city and the second municipality in the Eastern...
PETS
bloomberglaw.com

Air Canada Faces Senegalese Worker’s Revived Discrimination Suit

A former Air Canada employee fired after taking extended disability leave won a second shot at discrimination and retaliation claims Tuesday after a California appellate court found he had provided sufficient evidence to show ethnic bias was behind his termination. Karim Ndiaye, who worked as a customer service representative for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shropshire Star

Seven dead after 6.2 magnitude earthquake off Indonesian coast

People in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore also reportedly felt the tremors. A strong and shallow earthquake has hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing seven people and injuring 85, and causing panic on the island and in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about...
ENVIRONMENT
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Scottish woman checks bank account after six decades, $3.35 became $335

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335. Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Nature.com

Predicting the total PAHs concentrations in sediments from selected congeners using a multiple linear relationship

In this study, we observed that four congeners, including naphthalene (Nap), acenaphthylene (Acy), phenanthrene (Phe), and benz(a)anthracene (BaA), are the characteristic congeners for predicting the emission and the sediment concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). A novel multiple relationship of the total PAHs concentrations (Câˆ‘PAHs) in sediments with the concentrations of four congeners was established (p"‰<"‰0.01, R2"‰="‰0.95) using published data over the past 30Â years. Moreover, the multiple linear relationship of the total PAHs emission factors with the emission factors of four congeners was also established (p"‰<"‰0.01, R2"‰="‰0.99). Interestingly, the ratio of multicomponents coefficient from the multiple linear relationship in sediments to that from the multiple linear relationship in emission sources correlated positively with octanol"“water partition coefficient (logKow) (p"‰<"‰0.01, R2"‰="‰0.88) of the four PAHs congeners. Therefore, a novel model was established to predict CÎ£PAHs in sediments using the emissions and logKow of the four characteristic PAHs congeners. The percent sample deviation between calculated Câˆ‘PAHs and their observed values was 54%, suggesting the established model can accurately predict CÎ£PAHs in sediments.
SCIENCE
New York Post

All Toyota plants in Japan halt production due to apparent cyberattack

Toyota was forced to suspend production at all 14 of its factories in Japan starting on Tuesday after an apparent cyberattack took down a key supplier of parts. The Tokyo-based automaker did not say whether the shutdown — which is expected to cause 13,000 cars worth of lost production — would extend beyond Tuesday or whether it was related to Russia.
WORLD

