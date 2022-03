Click here to read the full article. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January at a rate of 2.8%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represented a slight improvement from December and November, though the number of quits is still soaring. Resignations in retail decreased by 69,000, and in information sectors by 20,000. These were offset by increases in finance and insurance. 1.4 million people were laid off in January at a rate of 0.9%, marking little change from December’s record low at 1.2 million. Layoffs and discharges in retail increased by 48,000 and decreased...

RETAIL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO