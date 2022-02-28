Zentek Provides Corporate Update

ID Logistics announced plans to acquire Kane Logistics, further expanding its presence in 20 new locations within the United States. “The acquisition of Kane Logistics represents one of the most important external growth operations in the history of the company. After starting in 2001 with a few large retail customers that we were able to quickly support internationally, the company shifted to e-commerce and retail preparation in 2013 with the acquisition of CEPL. It then strengthened its presence in Europe with the recent acquisition of GVT in Benelux. Today, with the acquisition of Kane Logistics, we are opening up new prospects in North America, where we are enhancing our know-how, in particular with consumer package goods customers, and welcoming experienced and dynamic managers to our team,” says Eric Hémar, chairman and CEO of ID Logistics.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO