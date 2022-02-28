ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noram Lithium Closes Strategic US$14 Million Financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the 'Transaction') with Lithium Royalty Corp. ('LRC') and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022)....

Seekingalpha.com

Lithium Americas weighs separation of its U.S. lithium operations

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) -2.2% pre-market after saying it is exploring a potential separation of its U.S. and Argentina operations through the creation of a standalone public company focused on the development of its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. "While no final decision has been made, we believe a separation...
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla secures lithium supply through Core Lithium deal

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entered into an agreement with Australian miner Core Lithium (OTCPK:CXOXF) to secure supply of lithium spodumene. The four-year deal will see Core Lithium supply Tesla with up to 110,000 dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate from its flagship Finniss Project in Australia's Northern Territory. Pricing will be based on the current market price for spodumene concentrate, with a floor and ceiling set as part of the terms of the deal.
KIVI-TV

Companies look to power US with California lithium 'white gold'

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. faces a supply chain crisis on the resource powering our cell phones, laptops, and electric cars. Producing about 1 percent of lithium domestically, America relies on countries like China for the silvery-white metal. With known deposits on U.S. soil, large companies are betting...
East Oregonian

How Oregon landed a lithium bounty

Sammy Castonguay broke a chunk of rock off a small outcropping on the northeast rim of the McDermitt Caldera on the Oregon-Nevada border and pinned it to the ground with his boot. He raised his hammer and, with a gentle swing, smashed the rock into smaller pieces. Castonguay was collecting...
Interesting Engineering

Can California be the Saudi Arabia of lithium?

Just thirty miles or so south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California rests the Salton Sea. Located in the middle of the desert, the infamously polluted lake was formed in 1905 when floodwater spilled from the Colorado River into an irrigation canal and made its way to the Salton Sink, a large basin where the water still sits today. The accidental swimming hole became a tourist destination in the years that followed, but today, the air is poisonous, and the water is exceptionally foul because chemicals from farms settled into the salt bed and got into the water. Choking dust from the swirling desert winds doesn't help, either.
