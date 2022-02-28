ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Klarna US Volumes, Members, Income Soar

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buy now pay later (BNPL) giant Klarna posted year-end results for 2021 that continued to show runaway success in the U.S., with a 71% surge in users, a 42% increase in transaction volume and a 38% jump in net operating income in 2021 over 2020, according to a statement about the...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Kohl’s Promises ‘Reinvention’ as Investors Push Sale

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass defended the company’s progress at refreshing its brand Monday (March 7) amid investor pressure on the department store to consider a sale. “Make no mistake, this is a transformation,” Gass said at a virtual investor meeting, per CNBC. “It is a complete reinvention of our business model and our brand.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

SoFi Adds Record 523,000 New Members in Q4, Lauds Product Growth

SoFi Technologies, which offers digital financial services, reported its quarterly results on Wednesday (March 2) and said the company had been growing in members exponentially. CEO Anthony Noto said SoFi added 523,000 new members in the fourth quarter, which was a record for the company. Additionally, the company ended 2021...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Klarna shows that BNPL growth is not cheap

Klarna is an interesting company. It’s incredibly well-funded, richly valued, and, despite remaining a private company, reports its earnings on a regular basis. This means that we can check in on how it is performing and learn quite a lot about the larger buy now, pay later (BNPL) market that is awash with startup activity and venture dollars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
pymnts

FinTech Stax Reaches Unicorn Status Following $245M Funding

Minority-led, all-in-one payments platform Stax reached unicorn status with a valuation of just over $1 billion after raising $245 million from Greater Sum Ventures, HarbourVest Partners and Blue Star Innovation Partners, according to a press release on Tuesday (March 8). The investors will serve as strategic partners to Stax. Rob...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Volume#Softbank#Klarna Us Volumes#Bnpl#Petco#Macy#Converse#Gmv#Swedish#Paynow
pymnts

Walmart Relaunches Mexican Remittances Program

Walmart will be making it less expensive for customers to send money to Mexico, a press release said. Customers will now be able to send money from any of the retailer’s stores in the U.S. to any in Mexico, for around $2.50 per transaction, on the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Walmart to Import British Cosmetic Kiosk Concept ‘Beauty Space’ to US Stores

Walmart has joined forces with British retailer Space NK to bring “prestige beauty products” to its website and nearly 250 of its stores this summer. The collaboration — announced Monday (March 7) and dubbed “BEAUTYSPACENK” — “leverages Walmart’s size and scale with the iconic British personal care and beauty company’s assortment of high-quality beauty brands and products,” Walmart said in a news release.
RETAIL
WWD

Klarna, Brookfield Properties Collaborate to Elevate the Shopping Experience

Click here to read the full article. Klarna, the global banking, payments and shopping service, teamed up with Brookfield Properties in a multiyear partnership to “exclusively offer Klarna’s in-store alternative payment solutions and bring experiential marketing to Brookfield Properties’ nationwide portfolio of more than 150 U.S. shopping centers, elevating the in-store shopping experience for millions of customers annually,” the company said. Klarna said it is being accomplished through innovative activations, “including out-of-home media, livestream shopping, augmented reality, and more.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The...
RETAIL
pymnts

Express on Track for $1B eCommerce Demand by 2024

Express shoppers are becoming increasingly focused on eCommerce for their purchases, giving the fashion retailer’s execs the confidence to say they’ll reach their goal of $1 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024. eCommerce numbers were up across the board for Express in its 2021 fourth-quarter and annual earnings...
RETAIL
pymnts

Retail Tech Firm Swiftly Raises $100M in Series B Round

Retail technology platform Swiftly secured $100 million in a Series B funding round that it will use to offer an enhanced digital shopping experience to more brick-and-mortar retailers, capture digital advertising dollars and build customer loyalty, according to a Tuesday (March 8) press release. Wormhole Capital led the fundraising effort,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy