Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available at Cass Health

(Atlantic) In conjunction with the Health Resources and Services Administration, Cass Health received its first shipment of free at-home COVID-19 tests for the public.

Beginning March 1, individuals can receive up to four free test kits per household. Each test kit includes two tests. Test kits can be picked up from the entrance screeners in Atlantic, or from Registration staff members in Anita, Griswold, and Massena.

The tests can be used by individuals who are mild to moderately ill but do not feel like their symptoms need to be evaluated by a healthcare professional. If their symptoms and condition worsen, patients are advised to seek care.

These antigen tests can also be used by those who have been exposed to COVID-19 but do not have symptoms.

These at-home tests may be appropriate for some travel-related requirements, but antigen tests are not always the required method of testing. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines and destination regarding testing requirements.

For more information, please visit casshealth.org/covidtesting.

(Cass Health Press Release)