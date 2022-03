Kimberly Carrier Obituary

Funeral Services for 51 year old Kimberly Carrier of Harlan will be Thursday, March 3rd at 1:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her husband Travis Carrier of Harlan, IA; children Jeremy Carrier and Whitney Carrier of Harlan; mother Mary Ann Trierweiler of Harlan; siblings Gerry (Kim) Ballantyne Jr. of Harlan; Ricky Ballantyne (Kortnie Bradley) of Harlan; Caleb Ballantyne of Urbandale, IA; Georgia (Charles) Conner of Topeka, KS