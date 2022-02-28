ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pics in the Parks: Winter Challenge 3 - Texture

 9 days ago

Our weekly photography clinic has weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Texture

Goals:

Today we ask you to take pictures so viewers can “feel the texture.”

Tips:

  • Texture can be an element that subtly enhances your photos or can be the main focus. The texture of snow can vary and with the right photograph you viewers can almost reach out and feel the snow crystals.
  • Texture is greatly affected by the quality and direction of light. Direct sunlight reveals the most texture as the light casts shadows into every nook and cranny on the snow. When low angled light brings out highlights in snow crystals after a snow storm it can make a really interesting picture.
  • The gorgeous variety seen in the texture of snow can best be featured when photographed in direct sunlight.

Challenge:

Your challenge this week is to let your images also tell a story about this place. Take a photo that highlights texture.

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.

