Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court is weighing whether to scale back EPA's power to combat climate change

 9 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in what could be a monumental case for...

Fox News

Top intel Republicans warn of nuclear aggression, accuse Biden of using Ukraine war as a 'shield' for policies

FIRST ON FOX: Top Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) are warning that the United States is facing increased nuclear aggression from foes, and also calling out the Biden administration over it's "far left" energy policies that are being exposed by spiking gas prices and other side effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Reuters

Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA

March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Another new initiative signed into...
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court arguments have big climate change stakes

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a case with sweeping implications for President Joe Biden’s plans to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions and rally the rest of the world in tackling climate change. Although Monday’s case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, revolves around the EPA’s...
Press Democrat

Fredrickson: Supreme Court could stymie EPA on climate crisis

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard West Virginia v. EPA. The case could...
The Conversation U.S.

Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022, the U.N. Security Council was conducting an emergency late-night meeting chaired by Russia on the mounting crisis. Western powers expected the invasion to happen, but Putin’s timing marked an unprecedented rebuke to the U.N., the global body uniquely tasked with maintaining international peace. The political move also resurfaced a recurring question. Is the United Nations, a 77-year-old international institution, still relevant? As a research professor on human rights and the law, I believe that despite the limitations of the Security Council this war exposes, international law...
