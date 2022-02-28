ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Flashes Engagement Ring As She Celebrates Sam Asghari's Birthday

By TooFab Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!!”. Britney Spears is showing off the rock on her finger. The "Toxic" singer shared a glimpse of her engagement ring with her fans after posting a sweet tribute to her fiancé Sam Asghari celebrating his 28th birthday...

