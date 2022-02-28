ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soft Sounds From Laurel Hell

kmuw.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen for selections from Cold As Weiss, the latest from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, as well as music from Crystal Nuns Cathedral the first album of 2022 by Ohio’s Guided By Voices. Tuesday, March 1. Younger At...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Tufts Daily

Mitski dances with darkness on ‘Laurel Hell’

The album cover art for Mitski's "Laurel Hell" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Mostly absent from the mainstream, Mitski has rarely resurfaced since the viral success of her previous LP “Be the Cowboy” (2018). However, on her latest Feb. 4 release “Laurel Hell” (2022), Mitski unleashes the darkness with the use of synths, grandiose instrumental builds and razor-thin lyricism. As is evident with the album’s lead single “Working for the Knife,” Mitski feels the weight of being yet another cog in the machine of the American workforce. As she realizes the world will move on with or without her, Mitski laments, “I just didn’t know it would go without me.” Existentialism is in abundance on Mitski’s sixth studio album with themes centering on the purpose of being and the challenge of pushing societal boundaries.
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
MIT Technology Review

From ocean waves to sound waves

Composer Nina C. Young felt the tug of music from a young age, listening to church bells outside her home in New York. She wrote letters to Santa begging for a synthesizer and later balanced violin lessons with listening to the rock band Radiohead. When she was 16, she recalls, an accompanist told her, “You’ve been bitten by the bug. And once you’ve been bitten, a life without music will feel nearly impossible.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Mitski
Person
Ryley Walker
PopCrush

Miley Cyrus Invites Young Fan to Festival After Finding Out They Were Selling Their Toys to Attend

Miley Cyrus is one of the headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina later this month, and she'll have two special guests in the audience when she takes the stage. The "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker invited a child and their uncle to join her at the festival. The invite allegedly came after she learned that the young fan was trying to sell their toys so that they could afford a ticket to the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hear Music#Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio#Nuns#In Hell#Cold#Crystal Nuns Cathedral
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Family Photo

Marcus Samuelsson is likely a familiar face for fans of reality food television. He's one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped," he's competed on "Iron Chef," and he's a co-host and head judge on the Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style." He's also an award-winning restaurateur, known for his New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. But behind the scenes, he's not just a chef and television superstar. He's got a lot more in common with the contestants on "Top Chef Family Style" than one might expect.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy