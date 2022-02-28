Soft Sounds From Laurel Hell

Listen for selections from Cold As Weiss, the latest from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, as well as music from Crystal Nuns Cathedral the first album of 2022 by Ohio’s Guided By Voices. Tuesday, March 1. Younger At...
The album cover art for Mitski's "Laurel Hell" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Mostly absent from the mainstream, Mitski has rarely resurfaced since the viral success of her previous LP “Be the Cowboy” (2018). However, on her latest Feb. 4 release “Laurel Hell” (2022), Mitski unleashes the darkness with the use of synths, grandiose instrumental builds and razor-thin lyricism. As is evident with the album’s lead single “Working for the Knife,” Mitski feels the weight of being yet another cog in the machine of the American workforce. As she realizes the world will move on with or without her, Mitski laments, “I just didn’t know it would go without me.” Existentialism is in abundance on Mitski’s sixth studio album with themes centering on the purpose of being and the challenge of pushing societal boundaries.
Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Chris Stapleton left fans in tears on Monday when he was joined by his wife Morgane as they gave a heartbreaking tribute to the 60 people killed and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas in 2017. The singer performed his song Watch You Burn,...
Composer Nina C. Young felt the tug of music from a young age, listening to church bells outside her home in New York. She wrote letters to Santa begging for a synthesizer and later balanced violin lessons with listening to the rock band Radiohead. When she was 16, she recalls, an accompanist told her, “You’ve been bitten by the bug. And once you’ve been bitten, a life without music will feel nearly impossible.”
Pete Davidson is the least bit fazed by The Game and Kanye West's video for their track "Eazy," in which Ye is seen both kidnapping and burying a claymation version of the SNL comedian. According to Entertainment Tonight on March 4, a source claimed that Davidson is actually humored by...
The next rose ceremony on The Bachelor may be the show's most dramatic ever. In a preview that aired at the end of Tuesday night's episode, host Jesse Palmer ominously states, "Welcome to the rose ceremony from hell." Jesse's words may not be far off, as it's during that upcoming...
Bratz and Cult Gaia are teaming for a nostalgic capsule collection. In time for the fashion doll company’s 21st birthday and the label’s 10th anniversary, the two have merged to create a collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s era, available starting Wednesday. In this collaboration, Cult...
Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Explore the unique art of writing about real life, in this masterclass with the award-winning author Huma Qureshi, writer of the critically-acclaimed memoir How We Met: A Memoir of Love and Other Misadventures
Legendary singer and drummer Phil Collins of Genesis fame stayed seated during a concert in Germany. He said that he could no longer play the drums. That is sad news for many fans who have heard him play in person and on records. Who could forget his drum work on the classic song In the Air Tonight? We get more about this situation from Fox News.
Miley Cyrus is one of the headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina later this month, and she'll have two special guests in the audience when she takes the stage. The "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker invited a child and their uncle to join her at the festival. The invite allegedly came after she learned that the young fan was trying to sell their toys so that they could afford a ticket to the show.
Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini are contributing to country music history! The stars performed together during Monday's 57th Academy of Country Music Awards - but fans did notice a small slip-up from Dolly: accidentally calling her co-performer Kelly. One fan called it out by saying: "Aw Dolly Parton just accidentally...
Clayton Echard may not get his happy ending. At the conclusion of Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans got a sneak peek at next week's two-part finale, which promises to bring epic amounts of drama and tears. After Susie left the show in tears upon learning that Clayton was...
The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
Marcus Samuelsson is likely a familiar face for fans of reality food television. He's one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped," he's competed on "Iron Chef," and he's a co-host and head judge on the Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style." He's also an award-winning restaurateur, known for his New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. But behind the scenes, he's not just a chef and television superstar. He's got a lot more in common with the contestants on "Top Chef Family Style" than one might expect.
Comments / 0