ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA: Florida gas prices rise amid invasion of Ukraine

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDvv0_0eRSu46H00
Florida gas prices Florida gas prices set another 2022 record high (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price to fill up your tank in Florida went up 4 cents last week, AAA reported Monday.

And more price hikes at the pump could be on the way.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crude oil prices surged overnight amid growing concerns that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact global crude supplies, according to AAA.

Oil prices went on a roller-coaster ride following last week’s crisis in Ukraine.

Prices spiked when Russia first invaded but quickly returned to previous levels after President Biden announced sanctions that didn’t specifically target Russian oil, AAA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZwrF_0eRSu46H00
Markets A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Markets are trembling again as fighting intensifies in Ukraine and as Western nations ratchet up steps to further isolate and punish Russia economically for its aggression. The S&P 500 fell 1% in early trading Monday, Feb, 28, 2022 oil prices surged and investors shifted money into safe havens like U.S. government bonds. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

Unfortunately, when international trading began Sunday night, oil prices shot up again.

AAA pointed to the fact that the energy market had plenty to digest over the weekend, primarily the removal of Russian banks from SWIFT, making it more difficult for other countries to purchase Russian oil and gas.

“Unless oil prices reverse course, the pain at the pump is about to get even worse for Floridians,” said AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

Unrelated to the crisis in Ukraine, demand for fuel during the upcoming busy spring and summer driving seasons could also cause the price of gas to trend higher, the auto giant said.

Floridians are currently paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon — once again creating the highest daily average since July 2014.

On average, gas prices in Florida have risen 33 cents per gallon since just the start of this year, according to AAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KWEM_0eRSu46H00
Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WDBO

How to save money on gas as prices continue to climb

NEW YORK — The price for a gallon of gas has surged to a national high. As of Tuesday morning, AAA said it costs an average of $4.17 for a gallon of gas, the highest price ever recorded. Filling up a small car of gasoline will now cost you...
TRAFFIC
WDBO

California county rejects ExxonMobil plan to truck oil

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — (AP) — A bid by ExxonMobil to restart offshore oil wells shut down in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years was rejected Tuesday amid lingering environmental concerns. ExxonMobil's request to set up interim trucking routes to transport...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

American companies suspend operations in Russia over invasion

NEW YORK — More and more American companies are suspending their businesses in Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Pepsi became the latest corporations to add their names to the list. "The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St falls, US bans Russian oil

BEIJING — (AP) — European stocks and Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday as investors watched diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated. Already high oil prices added more than $1 per barrel following President Joe Biden's ban on imports...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Industry
WDBO

Ukraine bans exports of wheat, oats and other food staples

LONDON — (AP) — Ukraine's government has banned the export of wheat, oats and other staples that are crucial for global food supplies as authorities try to ensure they can feed people during Russia's intensifying war. New rules on agricultural exports introduced this week also prohibit the export...
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

Wall Street eyes rebound, European stocks surge on diplomacy

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday and European shares rose sharply as investors eyed diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 1.8% and the same for the...
MARKETS
WDBO

Europe faces pressure to join boycott of Russian oil and gas

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. The 27-member European Union faces far more economic pain from the war and resulting sanctions than the U.S. — true above all when it comes to the oil and gas that powers vehicles and keeps the heat and lights on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa#Russian#Swift#Floridians#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Austria suspends vaccine mandate before enforcement starts

BERLIN — (AP) — The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned. The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February, 2 ½ months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WDBO

Live updates: UK seizes private jet suspected of Russia link

LONDON — Britain has impounded a private jet it suspects of being linked to a Russian oligarch, and tightened aviation sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday the Luxembourg-registered plane had been seized at Farnborough Airport in southern England while...
ECONOMY
WDBO

Poland offers fighter jets to US in plan to help Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said Tuesday it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along to Ukraine's military as it confronts invading Russian forces. The United States did not immediately...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
WDBO

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday that Poland's offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. so they can be passed to Ukraine raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance and the plan is not “a tenable one.”. Pentagon Press Secretary John...
MILITARY
WDBO

Live updates: Red Cross hopes evacuation corridors improve

BERLIN — The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross says he hopes that corridors to evacuate civilians from under-fire cities in Ukraine will begin to work better after a sputtering start. ICRC President Peter Maurer told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that his organization has been...
WORLD
WDBO

Live updates: 'No critical impact on safety' at Chernobyl

BERLIN — The International Atomic Energy Agency says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply.” But it tweeted that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety.”
INDUSTRY
WDBO

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

DETROIT — (AP) — McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric __ ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might __ all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Russia attacks Ukraine: Chernobyl plant disconnected from power (live updates)

The Russian invasion into Ukraine entered its 14th day Wednesday as an air alert was declared in and near Kyiv. The alert was later lifted. Meanwhile, Russian troops continued to surround the coastal city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, where civilians are facing a humanitarian crisis after being encircled for days, according to The Associated Press.
POLITICS
WDBO

Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city. “Why shouldn’t I cry?” Goma Janna...
EUROPE
WDBO

With Ukraine war, Europe's geopolitical map is moving again

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Even though Russia has lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1989, the nuclear superpower still holds sway over several of its neighbors in Europe and keeps others in an uneasy neutrality. The Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine and...
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden's inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. The trend contributed to the loss of 6.8 million U.S. manufacturing jobs, but it also translated into lower prices for consumers and put downward pressure on inflation in ways that kept broader economic growth going.
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
54K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy