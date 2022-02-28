Watch your speed: Troopers issue 77 speeding tickets on I-4 express lanes opening weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it issued 77 speeding tickets on the I-4 express lanes opening weekend.

Troopers said the highest speed was 101 mph in a posted 60 mph limit.

They said there were also drivers stopped for speeding in the high 90s.

Drivers that were stopped for speeding told troopers that they thought they could go faster in the express lanes.

“It’s almost like you’re in your own little world out there and I think drivers are getting a false sense of security and going as fast as they can,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

The speed limits on the express lanes are the same as the mainline of I-4. The lanes are meant for people to avoid heavy congestion along the mainline.

“We will continue to conduct traffic enforcement within the express lanes,” Montes said.

The Florida Department of Preliminary traffic data shows there were nearly 190,000 transactions in the I-4 Express lanes between 8 a.m. and midnight on Saturday, and 260,000 transactions between midnight and midnight on Sunday, Feb. 27. All of those transactions were free from tolls.

