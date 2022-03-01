ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Wireless Mice for Your Laptop

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpXRE_0eRSrhUi00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best wireless mice can provide . If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether it’s at home or on the go, then you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech.

As always, you’ll want to act fast because who knows how long stocks last or when these deals expire.

Why These Mice Are Great Deals

  • Wireless for easy use anywhere
  • Discounts around 50%
  • Free shipping for Prime members
  • Compact size makes them travel friendly
  • Adjustable sensitivity
  • Logitech’s mouse works on glass surfaces

What We Love About The Logitech MX Master 2S

SAVE $47

First of all, Amazon has the Logitech MX Master 2S discounted by 47% off, which brings its total price to $53. Considering that it’s usually $100, the savings are tremendous for a top-rated Logitech mouse. The company has produced quality mice throughout the years, covering both mobile and desktop solutions.

It’s also incredibly precise and accurate for just about any purpose. Whether you’re editing photos that require pinpoint precision to follow edges or simply moving around a long spreadsheet for work, the 4,000-DPi sensor ensures that you’re always in control of the details of where the mouse points.

The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to handle for long periods, while its rechargeable battery is rated for upwards of 70 days of usage on a single charge. Unlike other optical mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S can work on just about any surface, including glass, which has been a frequent challenge for many competitors. Who said you should lock down your best mouse at home with your desktop? Not Logitech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9v8m_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: Logitech MX Master 2S $52.90 (orig. $99.99) 47% OFF

What We Love About The E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse

ONLY $10

You may not be familiar with the brand. Still, with more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon averaging at 4.5 stars, the E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse should be on your radar because of its unbelievable price. With a discount of 53% off its regular $20 cost, you’ll spend a smidgen under $10 to pick it up. So if a $50 Logitech product isn’t in your budget, then we’ve got the $10 budget alternative for your desk.

This optical mouse features an ergonomic design complete with a nano USB receiver for your computing device that stores inside of the mouse when it’s not in use. The last thing you need is to lose the adapter, so we’re pleased by this specific design. There’s also a button that allows you to adjust its sensitivity to a total of five DPI (dots per inch) levels. There’s no need to plug it in or recharge because a single AA battery provides the power. Sure, it doesn’t have anything too fancy under its belt, for the price, it’s hard to overlook as a budget solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGZPv_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse $9.34 (orig. $19.99) 53% OFF

What We Love About The Okimo LED Wireless Mouse

ONLY $13

Who says your mouse has to be boring? Add some flare while you’re clicking and dragging with the color-changing effects of the Okimo LED Wireless Mouse, which has a discount of 41% off. That brings its regular $21.49 price tag down to a more modest $12.74.

Its symmetrical design also makes it perfect for either left- or right-handed users, while the included USB adapter neatly stows away on the underside of the mouse when it’s not being used. However, the coolest part about the Okimo LED Wireless Mouse is how the rim can light up in different colors while you use it. This wireless mouse can attract attention wherever you bring it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwR1R_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: Okimo LED Wireless Mouse $12.74 (orig. $21.49) 41% OFF

Get More Deals, Reviews & New Products from SPY on Instagram

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Has Its Own Secret House Brand of KN95 Face Masks — Now Just $0.60 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has dozens of its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These under-the-radar Amazon KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Saturday, Feb....
SHOPPING
SPY

Apple’s New iPad 9 Is Back on Sale for Just $309 at Walmart – Price Drop Alert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Right now you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart. It’s the kind of rare discount that actually seems more like a typo than a genuine deal, but this one’s legit. We checked. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Mice#Tech#Deal Of The Day#Amazon Tech Deal#Spy Com#Logitech#Compact#Save#4 000 Dpi
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s Presidents' Day Sale

Amazon's 2022 President’s Day sales have arrived. Thousand of items are on sale right now, including popular tech, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. During Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale event, the major discounts on furniture are Black Friday-level deep. Due to the Amazon inventory being massive, shopping the website can be a little overwhelming. We've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale available now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to print from iPhone and iPad with or without AirPrint

Whether you’ve just gotten your first iPhone or iPad or have had iOS devices for a long time and need a refresher, it’s handy to print directly from your device. Read on for several options for how to print from iPhone and iPad. Background. The easiest way to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Grab a 17-inch laptop while it’s $150 cheaper at Best Buy

Your options from retailers’ laptop deals come in all shapes and sizes, and they fall under different budget ranges, so you’ll surely find an offer that’s perfect for you. If you’re hoping to score a discount on a laptop with a relatively large display, you’re in luck because Best Buy’s 17-inch laptop deals currently include the Asus Vivobook with a 17.3-inch screen for just $550, after a $150 discount to its original price of $700.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking to treat yourself? Amazon’s super secret sale site has huge discounts on useful, thoughtful gadgets for every room in your home. This week, Amazon has put tons of popular...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now. But none of them offer a discount on a 4K TV that’s quite as interesting as the Samsung Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Frame 4K TV is on sale for just $1,000 at Samsung today, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. This savings, in combination with free shipping from Samsung, make this one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, and one you’ll need to act quickly on, as it isn’t likely to last long.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The confusingly named 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, released after a lengthy wait just last month, is... certainly not the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. Unless, of course, you only have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new Android-based slate with a respectable list of features, in which case this reasonably well-equipped mid-ranger can be a great alternative to Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy