Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Wireless Mice for Your Laptop

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best wireless mice can provide . If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether it’s at home or on the go, then you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech.

As always, you’ll want to act fast because who knows how long stocks last or when these deals expire.

Why These Mice Are Great Deals

Wireless for easy use anywhere

Discounts around 50%

Free shipping for Prime members

Compact size makes them travel friendly

Adjustable sensitivity

Logitech’s mouse works on glass surfaces

What We Love About The Logitech MX Master 2S

SAVE $47

First of all, Amazon has the Logitech MX Master 2S discounted by 47% off, which brings its total price to $53. Considering that it’s usually $100, the savings are tremendous for a top-rated Logitech mouse. The company has produced quality mice throughout the years, covering both mobile and desktop solutions.

It’s also incredibly precise and accurate for just about any purpose. Whether you’re editing photos that require pinpoint precision to follow edges or simply moving around a long spreadsheet for work, the 4,000-DPi sensor ensures that you’re always in control of the details of where the mouse points.

The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to handle for long periods, while its rechargeable battery is rated for upwards of 70 days of usage on a single charge. Unlike other optical mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S can work on just about any surface, including glass, which has been a frequent challenge for many competitors. Who said you should lock down your best mouse at home with your desktop? Not Logitech.



Buy: Logitech MX Master 2S $52.90 (orig. $99.99) 47% OFF

What We Love About The E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse

ONLY $10

You may not be familiar with the brand. Still, with more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon averaging at 4.5 stars, the E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse should be on your radar because of its unbelievable price. With a discount of 53% off its regular $20 cost, you’ll spend a smidgen under $10 to pick it up. So if a $50 Logitech product isn’t in your budget, then we’ve got the $10 budget alternative for your desk.

This optical mouse features an ergonomic design complete with a nano USB receiver for your computing device that stores inside of the mouse when it’s not in use. The last thing you need is to lose the adapter, so we’re pleased by this specific design. There’s also a button that allows you to adjust its sensitivity to a total of five DPI (dots per inch) levels. There’s no need to plug it in or recharge because a single AA battery provides the power. Sure, it doesn’t have anything too fancy under its belt, for the price, it’s hard to overlook as a budget solution.



Buy: E-Yoosoo Wireless Mouse $9.34 (orig. $19.99) 53% OFF

What We Love About The Okimo LED Wireless Mouse

ONLY $13

Who says your mouse has to be boring? Add some flare while you’re clicking and dragging with the color-changing effects of the Okimo LED Wireless Mouse, which has a discount of 41% off. That brings its regular $21.49 price tag down to a more modest $12.74.

Its symmetrical design also makes it perfect for either left- or right-handed users, while the included USB adapter neatly stows away on the underside of the mouse when it’s not being used. However, the coolest part about the Okimo LED Wireless Mouse is how the rim can light up in different colors while you use it. This wireless mouse can attract attention wherever you bring it.



Buy: Okimo LED Wireless Mouse $12.74 (orig. $21.49) 41% OFF