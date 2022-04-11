ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 45% Off Color Changing Wireless Mouse

By John Velasco
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide . If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day . Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech .

As always, you’ll want to act fast because who knows how long stocks last or when these deals expire.

Why These Mice Are Great Deals

  • Wireless mouse on sale for around $12
  • Discounts of up to 45% off
  • Free shipping for Prime members
  • Adjustable sensitivity
  • Neat LED lighting effects
  • Custom buttons for gaming

What We Love About The Okimo LED Wireless Mouse

45% OFF

Where should we begin with the Okimo LED Wireless Mouse ? There are so many reasons we love this one, but the first has to be that it features a color-changing LED strip that runs along the entirety of the mouse. This unexpected display adds a certain level of charm because you’ll have seven different effects from which to choose.

There’s no need to swap out batteries with it either because you can quickly juice its rechargeable battery by connecting a cable directly into its micro USB port. Furthermore, we appreciate that the USB adapter fits snuggly on the mouse’s underside, so there’s no more misplacing it when you’re traveling.

And finally, it features a symmetrical design that makes it easy to use, whether left- or right-handed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGN8Z_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: Okimo LED Wireless Mouse $11.88 (orig. $21.49) 45% OFF

What We Love About The Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse

43% OFF

Alternatively, the Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse is also an excellent option for gamers that crave accuracy. This wired gaming mouse is currently 43% off, bringing its original price of $70 down to $40.

This gaming mouse is unique because it features Logitech’s revolutionary HERO 25K sensor, which delivers a total of five sensitivity levels ranging from 100 to 25,600 DPI (dots per inch). This range in levels means you can set it to be extremely sensitive to make sure your crosshairs are placed right over your target. At the same time, you can scale the sensitivity back to maneuver the mouse from one area to another without much effort.

The ergonomic design is complete with six programmable buttons to initiate specific functions quickly, so you’re not wasting time doing them manually. And while it may not have as many LEDs around it as what SteelSeries offers with its mouse, the Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse features Lightsync RGB to respond to all the action that’s happening on your monitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BmDT_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse $39.99 (orig. $69.99) 43% OFF

What We Love About The Uiosmuph LED Wireless Mouse

ONLY $14

Who says your mouse has to be boring? Add some flair while you’re clicking and dragging with the color-changing effects of the Uiosmuph LED Wireless Mouse, which has a discount of 34% off. That brings its regular $17.99 price tag down to a more modest $11.89.

Its symmetrical design also makes it easy for either left- or right-handed users, while the included USB adapter neatly stows away on the underside of the mouse when it’s not in use. However, the coolest part about the Uiosmuph LED Wireless Mouse is how the rim can light up in different colors while you use it. This wireless mouse will attract attention wherever you take it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW9nW_0eRSrhUi00


Buy: Uiosmuph LED Wireless Mouse $13.99 (orig. $17.99) 22% OFF

