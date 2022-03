Ransomware groups are something of a Phoenix - they live short lives, burn out quickly, but are often reborn and come back stronger and more destructive. A new IBM Security report claims the average ransomware group “lives” less than two years - 17 months, on average, in fact. This is, in part, due to increasing pressure from governments and law enforcement agencies, which have successfully dismantled some of the biggest threat actors in the ransomware space, in these past couple of years.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO