Georgia football hiring UNC OL coach Stacy Searels for same position

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina football program officially announced the hiring of new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. on Thursday. "Jack Bicknell is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country and has been for a long time," UNC head coach Mack Brown said in a statement. "He's widely considered one of the best teachers in the game, and his ability to shape and mold offensive lineman is one of the main reasons we targeted him. He also has experience working in Coach Longo's offensive system and that familiarity will help him hit the ground running and provide a seamless transition for our young men. We're thrilled that Jack, his wife Helen, and their three children; John, Katelyn and Alyse, are joining the Carolina family."

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO