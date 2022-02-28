ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football hiring UNC OL coach Stacy Searels for same position

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia is expected to hire North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels for the same position, according to a report from Dawgs247. Searels spent three seasons with the Tar Heels. Searels has been in coaching for 30 years and produced 25 offensive linemen that made it to the NFL,...

247sports.com

