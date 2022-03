BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts wants to help you pay for college. Anyone living in the DMV area and who is a senior in high school or enrolled at a college or university is eligible. Dunkin’ is known for serving up the donuts, and now, scholarships to help students fund their education. “We got to get together as a franchise network and decided to partner with Scholarship America program. So, it’s 100% funded by our franchisees in the DMV area,” said Colleen Krygiel, a marketing manager at Dunkin’. The company’s DMV franchisees are all pitching in, and 40 students will be awarded $2,500...

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO