Sooners Wire Team of the Week: OU Track and Field

Oklahoma made it a memorable trip to Ames, Iowa, for the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Championships. The Sooners men’s and women’s track and field teams left with four individual titles to earn the Sooners Wire Team of the Week Award.

Payden Montana

Junior Payden Montana threw a 56-8 (17.27m) in women’s shot put to capture her first conference title. The Berwick, Pa., native’s previous OU indoor best was 55-5.75 in 2021 at the K-State Winter Invite.

Vernon Turner

Redshirt senior Vernon Turner took home the gold in men’s high jump, clearing at 7-3.75. His all-time indoor best came at the Tyson Invitational in 2018 when he registered a jump of 7-7.75, but this has to feel sweet after three previous second-place finishes at the Big 12 Indoors. Here’s a look at the All-American’s winning jump.

Olivia Lueking

Freshman Olivia Lueking captured the women’s pole vault title with a height of 14-6. Her vault was a new program record, a meet record and a facility record.

Rayvon Allen

Redshirt senior Rayvon Allen tied his personal best and snagged his first Big 12 Indoor Champion title with a leap of 25-10 in the men’s long jump. Allen is Oklahoma’s outdoor program record holder with a long jump of 26-10.5 in 2021.

Other school records

Redshirt senior Isaiah Levingston finished the men’s 600-yards with a school record time of 1:08.18 in the prelims. Senior Kristo Simulask finished in second place in the men’s heptathlon after recording a personal best and a new school record of 5,727 points.

“The conference championship is like no other meet on the season. It provides the unique opportunity for the highest competition environment that cannot be duplicated otherwise. Our teams fought event after event to prove that we are one of the best teams in this league. It was such a blessing to see the programs rise to the occasion. From the conference champions, new record setting performances, and every point tallied this weekend, our Sooner pride shines through,” Oklahoma head men’s and women’s track and field coach Tim Langford said.

