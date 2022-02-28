ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

General Assembly announces new rules around COVID protocols

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib2Qk_0eRSeXnV00
DENVER, CO - MAY 21: Speaker of the House Alec Garnett meets with Rep. Tim Geitner, right, and Rep. Hugh McKean, left, before the start of the day’s session in the House on May 21, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. With only weeks left in the Colorado State Legislature regular session, many walking around the Capitol building are no longer wearing masks or social distancing. The Plexiglass dividers have been removed between the desks in the Senate, with a number also removed in the House, while some other traditions have not yet returned to normal. (Photo By Kathryn Scott) Kathryn Scott

The Colorado General Assembly is operating under new COVID protocols Monday, relaxing the rules around masks and just how many lobbyists can be in the inner lobbies of the House and Senate.

The new protocols are contained in a three-page memo from the General Assembly's Executive Committee, dated Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p26dk_0eRSeXnV00

For just about every situation, whether in committee or on the floor of the House and Senate, masks are encouraged but not mandated. Almost all lawmakers have gone without masks for the 2022 session, although partisan and nonpartisan staff and reporters had been required to wear masks on the floor.

While it wasn't in the memo, there was also a change on the limit on just how many can be in the lobbies of the House and Senate. That's now set at 15, up from 10, although one lobbyist grumbled that it's an arbitrary number without explanation.

For committee hearings, members of the public are still encouraged to testify remotely rather than in-person, but for in-person testimony, masks are encouraged but not required.

COVID rapid testing, which has been available to anyone entering the Capitol since the session began, will remain available and is "strongly" encouraged prior to entering the building.

Finally, the memo indicated "anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including fever, chills, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, headache, congestion, runny nose, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, and fatigue) should not come to the Capitol Complex."

The rules did not change around remote participation for lawmakers. At least a half-dozen lawmakers every day continue to vote in the House and Senate and participate in committee hearings remotely.

The new protocols went into effect Monday.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Rules#House#The General Assembly#Executive Committee#Capitol#The Capitol Complex
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy