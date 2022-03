A manhunt for an armed robbery suspect near Johns Creek caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. Johns Creek police were assisting Forsyth County in looking for the suspect in the area near Medlock Bridge Road, according to police. A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspect is accused of robbing someone at a Wells Fargo ATM on Peachtree Parkway around 6:45 a.m.

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO