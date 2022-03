It’s a milestone year for the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary with an ambitious, mostly virtual program of more than 100 films. The festival begins Thursday, March 3, with the opening-night screening of writer/director Kate Tsang’s comedy “Marvelous and the Black Hole,” followed by a livestreamed party. Ten days of features, documentaries and short films will follow, concluding March 13 with a closing-night screening of the Sundance documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee,” about a Korean immigrant wrongly accused of murder.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO