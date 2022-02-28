ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool players revel in Carabao Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4nJQ_0eRSXSYf00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 28.

Football

Liverpool’s players reacted to their cup win.

As did Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Glenn Roeder was remembered.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is loving life at Barcelona.

Cricket

Nat Sciver starred in England’s warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Good grab!

MMA

Conor McGregor was on the black stuff.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie enjoyed Mexico.

Winter Olympics

Team GB champions scrub up well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino underlines love for ‘special club’ Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino underlined his love for “special club” Tottenham Hotspur as the Paris St Germain manager continues to be linked with the Manchester United vacancy.The 50-year-old swapped Southampton for Spurs in 2014 and enjoyed five memorable seasons in north London, including leading them to the 2019 Champions League final.Pochettino left the club early in the 2019/20 season as a club great and was linked with a swift return to Tottenham, but his next destination looks more likely to be United right now.The Argentinian has admirers in the corridors of power at Old Trafford and says, “the Premier League is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Sporting on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester City will hope for a comfortable night as they host Sporting at the Etihad Stadium with a commanding first leg lead.Pep Guardiola’s team cruised to a 5-0 win in Portugal, and even without Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker should have little trouble reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.Sporting will hope to trouble the Premier League leaders more readily than in Lisbon, even if their hopes of progressing to the last eight are extremely faint.Rubin Amorim’s side were 2-0 winners in the Primeira Liga on Saturday, with Islam Slimani scoring both goals just after half-time.Here’s everything you need to know:When and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Vardy set for further spell on sidelines with new knee injury

Jamie Vardy is set to be out for “a few weeks” due to a knee issue, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed.Vardy sustained the problem in the 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, in which the 35-year-old forward was making his first start of 2022 having recovered from a hamstring injury.Rodgers said at his press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League last-16 first leg at home against Rennes: “Vards will be out, he unfortunately got injured in the last game so he’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is...
UEFA
The Independent

New Chelsea owner will struggle to replicate Roman Abramovich’s success, warns Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has warned Chelsea may never again enjoy the success of the Roman Abramovich era once the Russian oligarch owner sells the club.Abramovich, who denies close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, is looking to move his money out of the UK amid the ongoing backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has seen a clamp down on Russian money particularly in London.“I think whoever comes in and takes over from Roman Abramovich will find it very difficult to replicate the success that they’ve had,” Carragher told CBS Sports. “You may find someone who is willing to put in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Eve Muirhead
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Glenn Roeder
The Independent

‘I will take a gun in my hand’: Former Tottenham star Sergei Rebrov returning to Ukraine to fight

Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Sergei Rebrov has said that he will return to “fight ” the Russian invasion of his native Ukraine at the end of Al-Ain’s season.Rebrov has been in charge of the Emirati club since last June, and has guided them to the top of the UAE Pro League and final of the League Cup.The 47-year-old, who won 75 caps for his country, has admitted that it is hard to focus on football after Russia’s offensive in his homeland that began on 24 February.And urging that Ukraine “will survive and win”, Rebrov revealed he will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Nikita Mazepin hits out at Haas for sack plus 2022 pre-season testing latest

F1 news and build-up to Bahrain testing as Nikita Mazepin gives a press conference where he slams Hass for sacking him ahead of the 2022 season, saying “I didn’t deserve it”.Haas took the decision to terminate the contracts of Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and Uralkali, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.Mazepin did have some...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel concerned by Reece James’ muscle injury

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are “worried” by Reece James’ new injury concern.James picked up a muscle problem in the Blues’ 4-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday, in just his third game back after a long-term hamstring tear.The England international raced into sparkling form on his return from that problem but could now face another spell on the sidelines.Chelsea will make the Premier League trip to Norwich on Thursday with the wing-back as their sole new injury problem.“Reece James has a muscular problem after his last three matches,” said Tuchel.“It’s not his previously injured leg, the other leg.“But still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel urges Andreas Christensen to shun Barcelona and stay at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen not to desert Chelsea ahead of the “decisive moment” in his Stamford Bridge career.Barcelona are understood to be confident of wrapping up a deal to prise Christensen away from Chelsea on a free contract in the summer.Tuchel had revealed in November that Chelsea expected Denmark defender Christensen to complete new terms to stay in west London.But now the 25-year-old is on the brink of ending his 13-year association with the Blues, having come through the much-vaunted academy.Tuchel has now accepted doubts over Christensen’s future, but then quickly insisted the 54-cap centre-back would relinquish a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Revel#Cricket#Thiago6#Jamesmilner
The Independent

Anton Ferdinand: Racism victims always face worse consequences than perpetrators

Anton Ferdinand believes the consequences for victims of racism are always worse than they are for a perpetrator, and said clubs “wouldn’t touch him” after the 2011 incident involving John Terry.The then-Chelsea defender was caught on camera using the words “f****** black c***” while playing against Ferdinand’s club QPR in a Premier League game in October 2011.Terry has always denied the words were said with the intention to abuse and said he was repeating back what he thought Ferdinand had accused him of saying.Terry was cleared in court over the incident but was later banned for four matches and fined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Sporting predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Pep Guardiola will be without Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker for the second leg of Manchester City’s Champions League tie against Sporting.Dias could miss more than a month of action with a hamstring injury, while Walker remains suspended in European football after his sending off against RB Leipzig.Sporting are also dealing with fitness issues, with rising star Pedro Gonçalves and key midfielder Joao Palhinha missing training on Monday.With Manchester City’s 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal putting the tie’s result almost beyond doubt, both managers could be tempted to rotate.Here’s everything you need to know:When and where is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman expecting stiff resistance from ‘passionate’ Italy

Pierre Schoeman is aware Scotland will have to deal with Italy’s passion and physicality if they are to triumph in Rome this weekend.The Scots head to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Wales and France in the Guinness Six Nations.While Italy – as is so often the case – are viewed as the weakest team in the tournament, Schoeman is adamant they will provide stiff resistance.“The set-piece battle is going to be massive,” the Scotland and Edinburgh prop said.“We all know the first scrum will be key for them. When they are playing at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Duncan Edwards memorabilia sells for more than £40,000 at auction

More than 40 items including photographs and letters belonging to a rising Manchester United star killed in the Munich air disaster sold for over £40,000 at auction.Duncan Edwards was just 21 years old when the plane carrying the team crashed on its third attempt to take off from the Munich-Riem airport runway in poor conditions on February 6 1958.The players and a number of supporters and sports reporters had been returning from a European Cup match in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, when the plane stopped in Munich to refuel.Twenty people were pronounced dead at the scene and although Edwards was pulled from...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
183K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy